Sentencing delayed for contraband defendant

A delay in sentencing for two of the co-defendants in the contraband scheme at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao left Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola frustrated with the assistant attorney general assigned to the case.

Former DOC Officer Edward Crisostomo was scheduled to be sentenced Thursday morning, but the court was forced to delay the hearing after it never received the prosecution's documents due for sentencing. Crisostomo is represented by attorney John Terlaje.

"I was prepared for everybody today. AG, where is your sentencing memo?" Sukola said.

"I do have one but was not able to file," said Assistant Attorney General Dannis Le.

"How am I supposed to do this? This guy could go to prison for zero to five years and you are just going to sit there and argue it and not give me anything in writing to ponder, to think, to look at case law, to give him the benefit of the doubt. Instead, you are just going to sit there and spout out. I can't do that to your client, Mr. Terlaje," Sukola said." And AG, why have you not filed your sentencing memo?"

The report would include how much time the prosecution recommends.

Crisostomo pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.

He is currently serving one year in home detention after admitting in the District Court of Guam to being a drug user in possession of a firearm. The federal case is linked to the prison contraband investigation.

Crisostomo will be back in court on Jan. 2, 2020.

Co-defendant Ronald Meno, who has since pleaded guilty to two counts of giving bribes, will also have to wait until after the new year to hear his fate.

The court had not received his sentencing documents from the prosecution by Thursday afternoon's hearing.

"I am getting kind of disappointed," Sukola said. "You mean to tell me you filed one sentencing memo for all the defendants with different sentencing ranges?"

"No. I prepared one for Meno, (Jeffrey) Limo and Crisostomo. But I misunderstood how the court was hearing the cases," Le said.

Sukola told both parties to have their sentencing documents filed by the end of the year.

Meno is scheduled to be back in court on Jan. 3, 2020, for sentencing.