A woman who admitted that she tried to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections won’t find out her fate until after she gives birth.

Wilmelyn Matagolai Cabrera, 29, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Alberto Tolentino on Monday for sentencing.

However, defense attorney William Pole asked that the hearing be delayed to allow the defendant time to complete her pregnancy. Cabrera is scheduled to deliver her child sometime in February 2022.

She is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 8 for a status hearing.

In March 2017, Cabrera attempted to smuggle drugs and other contraband into the prison. She was caught passing contraband to inmate Jacob Meno during a visitation, according to The Guam Daily Post files.

Cabrera was carrying methamphetamine, tobacco and marijuana inside three small packages within her body cavity, files state.

She was charged with possession of a Schedule II substance with intent to deliver, promotion of a major prison contraband, and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.