Sentencing delayed for ex-DOC officer who received bribes

Fermin Maratita will have to wait another month to find out how long he may have to stay in prison.

The former Department of Corrections officer appeared for sentencing before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Thursday.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan, however, asked the court for more time before the court proceeds to sentencing.

Maratita faces up to five years in prison.

Maratita is scheduled back in court on March 26.

In November 2017, Maratita pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

Maratita was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

Sukola also said an outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera. Prosecutors told the court they have not yet been able to locate Cabrera.

The court noted the Alternate Public Defender's Office asked to withdraw from representing Cabrera, however, Sukola said she wants the office to remain on the case until Cabrera is found.