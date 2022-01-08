Inconsistences for those prosecuted in the District Court of Guam in child pornography-related cases have prompted the chief judge to once again call out the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Sentencing for former Navy sailor Austin Dodge, 23, was delayed until next month after Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood shared her continued frustration with federal prosecutors.

Dodge appeared Friday via Zoom from Florida to be sentenced after he had pleaded guilty to advertising material involving child pornography.

Assistant U.S. Attorney April Owen said the case was the first indictment in the island's district involving advertising child pornography. She asked that Dodge, who received an "other than honorable" discharge from the military, receive an 84-month, or seven-year, prison sentence.

“The defendant said he couldn’t get away from this, so that is a concern,” said Owen.

In another district, the Justice Department stated advertising child pornography, which involves sharing pornographic materials of children to promote trade of the illegal items, carries a penalty of not less than 15 years, more than twice the recommendation for Dodge.

The U.S. Probation Office recommended 78 months, stating the defendant shared a link with at least 41 others in a "love chat" group.

During the hearing, Tydingco-Gatewood brought up the case against Steven Mamaril, a former Bank of Guam employee who faces up to 37 months in prison, after he admitted to downloading, storing and sharing a video that showed a minor engaging in sexual conduct. The images in that case were circulated between two local high schools and a group chat that involved some of the bank's employees. The chief judge questioned why the feds never prosecuted others in the case.

She told Owen to become familiar with Mamaril’s case before the next time she appears in her court for Dodge’s sentencing.

Dodge is scheduled to appear back in court on Feb. 2.

‘Seeking the thrill’

Prior to the continuance of sentencing, Dodge’s attorney, William Gavras, asked the court to sentence his client to 46 to 57 months in prison.

It was also said in court that Dodge had an adverse childhood experience.

“How did your guy get involved in this? He was in the Navy. He doesn’t necessarily fit the profile of other guys I’ve sentenced (for child pornography),” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Gavras spoke about Dodge’s younger years prior to being stationed on Guam, adding that his hobbies took a turn for the worst while he was on the island.

“He loves his motorcycle. He loves to go at high speeds. It’s his thrill. Then he comes to Guam … I bet you if he had that motorcycle, his record would have been as clean as it was, rather than get on this thing for three months. He’s got an issue and it’s played out in seeking the thrill.”

“I always feel sad to see young men and women who mess up like this, but they can always come back and get on the right track,” Tydingco-Gatewood said.

Gavras said the defendant “lost his relationship with his mother over this. This kid has been punished. I’m not saying he has been punished enough ... ”

Investigation

An FBI undercover investigation led authorities to Dodge, who possessed and shared more than a dozen sexually explicit videos of children while he was stationed at U.S. Naval Base Guam.

He admitted to federal investigators that he joined multiple online chats that traded child pornography and posted images of naked minor girls between the ages of 10 and 17, according to Post files.