Sentencing delayed for man, 60, in drug-distribution scheme

Sentencing for a 60-year-old man who pleaded guilty to attempted possession of 5 or more grams of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, has been delayed to next month to give time to research sentencing disparities in similar cases. The delay is also allotted to give parties time to file supplemental briefings on sentencing considerations.

Law enforcement first confronted Ernie Muna Valencia in May 2017, when federal agents were alerted to a package containing about 23 net grams of meth destined for a mailbox in Hagåtña. Valencia ultimately admitted he owned the package. He was indicted in 2018 and pleaded guilty in September of that year.

Discussions during Tuesday's sentencing hearing indicated Valencia would sell the drug at about $250 per gram, for a total value of almost $6,000 at the time of the incident. Valencia would purchase meth from Hawaii at about $1,500 per ounce to make profit on Guam, according to the court discussion.

However, Valencia is also a first-time offender, which typically results in a more lenient sentence. District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood wanted to know more about reference cases involving defendants under similar circumstances – age, health and other factors.

Back in July 2018, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals vacated an 18-month prison sentence imposed by the chief judge on a South Korean tourist who became combative and belligerent on a Korean Air Lines flight to Guam in 2016.

The appellate panel found in part that Tydingco-Gatewood erred by failing to consider the need to avoid unwarranted sentencing disparities among defendants with similar records who have been found guilty of similar conduct.

"Did I learn my lesson? Yeah, I think I did. I mean, I got swept down a little bit there. That's why I'm thinking about disparity in sentencing ... not only here but nationwide," Tydingco-Gatwood said Tuesday. "I don't want to wing it, I think we should continue this and let's just look at the issue. I think that's fair to the defendant, and to the government and to the court," she added.

A sentencing memorandum from the federal government states that guidelines provide for a sentence range of 37 to 46 months for Valencia. His own sentencing memorandum doesn't disagree with the range, but disputes that the sentence should be carried out at the Bureau of Prisons considering his health conditions. He is requesting home detention.

Placing Valencia in Bureau of Prisons custody during the COVID-19 pandemic is unreasonable, according to his memorandum.

"From my other case, I understand we had 30 federal (BOP) officers die of COVID since the outbreak. I think I heard on the radio. ... There were 16 prisoners who have passed away from COVID-19. And I think judges across the country have released more than 3,000 because of their risk for COVID-19 and their cormorbidities," said Valencia's attorney, Joseph Razzano, during Tuesday's hearing.

During sentencing, Valencia said he began using methamphetamine to "self-medicate." He said wasn't able to keep employment with the Guam Power Authority and had no insurance. He was 24 years old when he began using meth. He has now completed drug recovery treatment.