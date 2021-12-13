A man who admitted that he bought a green sea turtle to eat was hoping to learn his fate in the District Court of Guam last Monday.

Sentencing for Texner Luther, also known as Nahlick, however, was delayed another week to allow the court and the defense time to review related cases presented by federal prosecutors.

Luther, 47, had pleaded guilty to possession of a threatened species, admitting he paid $75 for a dead turtle to have as a meal.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero recommended Luther be sentenced to one year of probation and 75 hours of community service.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood previously noted that Luther did not have any criminal history and asked the government why they did not offer him the option of a diversion.

"Under the law, it's our position that it really doesn't matter if the turtle is dead or alive," said Leon Guerrero during the Dec. 6 sentencing hearing.

"So you are saying there are other federal cases in the nation where other defendants purchased a dead turtle like this defendant?" said Tydingco-Gatewood.

"I have at least two cases I was able to find," Leon Guerrero said. "Similar in the sense that one was in possession of turtle meat in the District of Puerto Rico."

"But that's not the case here. The defendant was not in possession of turtle meat," she said.

"He purchased the dead turtle and told agents he took it to his house. ... He possessed it and knew it was illegal," he said. "There's another case in the District of the Virgin Islands where law enforcement stopped a ship captain and when they had approached him, he had tossed the content from a cooler that was found to be a turtle shell cut in half, the front part and head of the turtle was gone."

"The facts are different," she said.

"It's the government's position that we don't think they are," he said, as he brought up a third case in which a defendant in the Northern Mariana Islands served time for possessing dead fruit bats.

"This defendant had four fruit bats in his freezer in his residence," he said.

Tydingco-Gatewood said she wants more time to review the cases to determine how it relates to Luther's case.

Sentencing was continued to Dec. 16.

Background

Luther previously told the court he had bought the turtle from Juliano Manual. Manual was charged with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species, but he fled the island and remains on the run from federal authorities, Post files state.

Luther was charged along with C.J. Luther, also known as King, for unlawfully and knowingly taking, possessing, carrying and transporting a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The Luthers, along with Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture were tipped off about a sea turtle being held in a child's swimming pool in Talo'fo'fo'.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as håggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act in all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or possess them.

Although the breeding population of turtles found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.