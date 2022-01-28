A man who admitted that he took his cousin’s life and left her body on the side of the road in Toto two years ago will have to wait longer to find out how long he will have to spend in the Department of Corrections prison.

Katner Herry, 27, faces up to 20 years in prison for killing Luciana Polly. He has since pleaded guilty to manslaughter as a first-degree felony. He also faces possible deportation.

Herry was scheduled to appear Thursday before Superior Court of Guam Presiding Judge Alberto Tolentino. It was said in court that the defendant had an elevated temperature and was denied entry into the courthouse.

Herry is scheduled to appear back in court March 10.

The parties also asked the court that certain portions of the sentencing hearing be sealed and closed off to the public to protect the victim’s family.

The judge wants the parties to disclose to the court the details that will be discussed under seal.

On Jan. 25, 2020, children playing along Ramirez Street in Toto found Polly's body.

Herry told police he was asleep in a car when Polly woke him up by pouring beer on him, and he became angry and punched her several times in the face. He contends that he blacked out while chasing Polly and could not remember the details. He did, however, admit that he had killed his cousin.

Polly died of blunt force trauma to the head, according to the autopsy report.