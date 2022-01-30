Steven Mamaril will have to wait until next month to find out how long he will spend in federal prison.

Mamaril, who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, was scheduled to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam on Friday.

The hearing was delayed at the request of the victim, court documents state.

Mamaril faces up to 37 months in the US Bureau of Prison

The victim, who was a minor when images of her engaged in sexually explicit acts were circulated on social media, testified in court last month but her testimony was kept under seal.

Mamaril is scheduled back in court on Feb. 10.

Investigators note that unidentified girls accessed the victim’s phone and sent her personal images to others, court documents state. The images circulated on WhatsApp chats to two local high schools before it eventually appeared on a Bank of Guam co-workers' chat group called, "For the Boys and B****es,” in March 2015.

The group chat had 14 members, including Mamaril, who was employed with the Bank of Guam at the time.

According to the plea agreement, between Jan. 1 and April 21, 2015, he knowingly possessed one or more matters that he knew contained a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit acts.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood repeatedly asked the federal government why others were never prosecuted in the child pornography case.

The US Attorney’s Office declined to respond stating the matter is still an open investigation.