Sentencing delayed for sex assault convict

The sentencing for a man found guilty of multiple counts of criminal sexual conduct was delayed.

Gilberto Kusterbeck appeared in the Superior Court of Guam Friday afternoon. He faces 15 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl known to him on separate occasions.

However, Judge Dana Gutierrez delayed the hearing until Jan. 4.

Remarks

The only witness to give a statement before Kusterbeck was expected to be sentenced was his employer LeRoy Moore, the owner of Unitek Environmental Guam, who has known Kusterbeck since 2011 and called his conviction a “travesty of justice.”

“Gil is a good man and I believe that he was wrongly convicted,” Moore said upon being questioned by Kusterbeck's attorney, Randall Cunliffe.

Cunliffe, following Moore's statements, also maintained his client is innocent and asked that Kusterbeck be sentenced to the minimum of 15 years.

Assistant Attorney Sean Brown, however, recommended a 25-year sentence, as he quoted the impact the victim has felt from Kusterbeck's actions.

“The victim talks about having flashbacks, how she can't look at her body the same, how she's uncomfortable in her own body and how difficult it is for her to trust people. That is evidence of someone who's experienced something traumatic, someone who is going to be suffering with these things for the rest of her life,” Brown said.

Then, before Kusterbeck knew he would be sentenced at a later date, he addressed the court, but not before a long pause during which Kusterbeck held back tears.

“I'm accused of a hurtful crime. I should have never let myself be put in this type of situation and that's what I'm sorry for,” said Kusterbeck. “All I want is for this to be over. I would never hurt a child.”

Charges

Kusterbeck was arrested in 2020 after a 10-year-old girl told police she was inappropriately touched by a man known to her on two occasions.

The first reported incident occurred when the victim was 9 years old. She was sleeping when Kusterbeck touched the girl's private parts. The second incident occurred in early 2019 when the victim was sleeping at a home in Barrigada. The minor told police she awoke to Kusterbeck touching her, documents state.

Kusterbeck was found guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first-degree felonies at his trial in August.

At the hearing, it was revealed Kusterbeck would be appealing his conviction and asked Gutierrez if he could remain released until the proceeding concludes. Brown notified Gutierrez the victim would be OK with Kusterbeck remaining out on release during his appeal.