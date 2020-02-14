Defendant Darren Jared Carandang Cruz, 35, will have to wait another month to find out how much time he will have to serve in prison.

The former Department of Corrections officer, who appeared before departing Superior Court of Guam Judge Michael Bordallo on Thursday, admitted to his involvement in a kidnapping and home invasion in Yona in 2016.

His sentencing hearing was continued to allow parties time to first speak with the victims in the case.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on March 5.

In August 2019, Cruz pleaded guilty to kidnapping as a second-degree felony, burglary as a third-degree felony, terrorizing as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.

He faces a maximum of 28 years in prison, Post files state.

Kidnapping

In October 2016, Cruz was charged in connection with a Yona home invasion and kidnapping.

He had worked at the Department of Corrections for about a year prior to the incident.

Cruz was accused of forcing a man and woman known to him into an abandoned mansion in Yona at knifepoint one evening. Once there, Cruz physically assaulted the man, court documents state.

Court files state that after the assault, Cruz walked the pair back to their residence and told the two that he had a sick mind. According to Post files, Cruz also told the man he did not trust him and that if he went to the police, Cruz would kill him and his parents.