Sentencing delayed in 2020 stabbing case

A man who admitted to the stabbing death of Arthur Wakuk in 2020 will have to wait a little longer to find out how long he will serve. Sentencing was delayed at the request of one of his attorneys.

“The last time we had a sentencing hearing, I think attorney Samuel Teker said he was going to talk more to the defendant. I haven’t seen anything in writing,” said Superior Court Judge Elyze Iriarte, who presides over the case.

Attorneys Samuel Teker and John Terlaje represent Ronat Chutaro, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in May. However, only Terlaje was present during the sentencing hearing.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I talked to Mr. Teker, … He was going to be here but he’s not going to make it. He has issues and so he hasn’t written up our reply or memorandum. I will talk to him again today to make sure someone does it, either myself or him,” Attorney John Terlaje said. “But, he represented to the court that he was going to take care of it.”

Chutaro faces seven to 15 years in prison as part of his plea deal for manslaughter.

In December 2020, Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk attempted to hit him with his car and attacked him first with a knife before he took the knife away and stabbed Wakuk, court documents state.

Chutaro averted more serious charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony by taking a plea deal with the government.

Terlaje asked that the court provide a short continuance to allow the memorandum to be completed.

In turn, Iriarte granted a two-week continuance. Sentencing is now set for Dec. 29.