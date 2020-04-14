William Mantanona was set to be sentenced in the District Court of Guam today, but he will have to wait until next month to learn his fate.

Mantanona, who pleaded guilty to making a false statement in a drug case, faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine, according to the plea agreement.

Defense attorney William Gavras requested the continuance due to the "shutdown of the island" caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood granted the request, as the federal prosecutor did not object to the delay.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 21.

Mantanona admitted that between Oct. 11 and Nov. 2, 2018, he met with a juror in the federal drug case against Raymond Martinez and Juanita Moser to discuss the issuance of a not guilty vote.

Court documents state that in a recorded conversation between William Mantanona and his brother, former police officer John "Boom" Mantanona, the latter allegedly asked his brother to call the juror and attend the trial in order to "surprise" the juror. John Mantanona is being tried separately for his alleged role in the jury tampering scheme.

William Mantanona admitted he lied about knowing the juror and speaking to the juror about the trial when he was questioned by Homeland Security Investigation Special Agent Erwin Fejeran.

His brother, John Mantanona, is scheduled to go to trial in federal court on Aug. 11.