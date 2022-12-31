Sentencing delayed in man's stabbing death

A judge will review videos of a 2020 stabbing before sentencing Ronat Chutaro next month.

Chutaro appeared Thursday morning in the Superior Court of Guam facing seven to 15 years in prison for manslaughter in the stabbing death of Arthur Wakuk. Instead, he will have to wait another month to find learn the sentence Judge Elyze Iriarte will give him.

The request for a delay in sentencing came from Chutaro's attorney, Sam Teker, who said he was unable to move forward because his father in the states was hospitalized. Teker asked for the sentencing to be moved as he may be off island for a couple of weeks.

Iriarte allowed the sentencing to be rescheduled and in the meantime asked if she could review videos of the incident that prosecutor Sean Brown was prepared to play at the hearing Thursday.

"I need to get another – a good version of a series of events, so that I can make a more informed decision when (Chutaro's counsel is) requesting some degree of leniency," Iriarte said. Brown said he would give the video to Iriarte.

2020 incident

In December 2020, Chutaro told investigators that Wakuk had attempted to hit him with his car. Wakuk allegedly attacked first with a knife before Chutaro took the knife away and stabbed Wakuk, court documents state.

In May 2022, Chutaro averted more serious charges of murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony by taking a plea deal with the government.