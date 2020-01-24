Sentencing for woman in meth importation case delayed

The sentencing for a woman who conspired to bring methamphetamine from California to Guam was postponed until March as the government and defense debate the value of Lucille U. Torres’ cooperation with authorities. She was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday.

Torres, 43, pleaded guilty in June 2017 to conspiring to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute it.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years behind bars. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is looking to recommend a sentence of between 57 and 71 months, giving her credit for her cooperation.

But defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld argued the extent of his client's cooperation entitles her to more credit than what the U.S Attorney's Office is offering. Applying that credit, the defense has requested a sentence of 41 months.

Vandeveld said attorneys were trying to resolve the issue, and both sides would gather further information for the court to evaluate.

Torres admitted that she had arranged for a relative of hers to receive mail packages containing large quantities of methamphetamine, including 680 grams that law enforcement seized on March 22, 2017.

Vandeveld, in a response to the sentencing memorandum, argued his client has been and remains in protective confinement and a “threat of serious harm” continues as others have threatened to cause Torres extreme physical harm for her “perceived cooperation.”