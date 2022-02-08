Sentencing ‘looming’ for ex-cop convicted of rape

A former Guam police officer convicted of violently raping an exotic dancer in 2014 whom he solicited on Craigslist while in uniform will wait another month and a half to find out how long he will spend in the Department of Corrections.

Paul John Santos appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

Defense Attorney Curtis Van de Veld told the court he disagrees with the presentencing investigation report.

He also admitted in court that the Attorney General’s Office informed him that the file for Santos’ case was missing from their office and includes evidence such as audio and video recordings.

Santos is scheduled to appear back in court on March 21 to find out what will happen next with his case.

“Sentencing is looming,” said Judge Perez.

Santos, in 2017, was convicted of multiple counts of first-, second- and third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was also convicted of bribery, abetting prostitution and official misconduct charges.

The woman had offered sex for money and accused Santos of raping her and threatening that she would never see her family again, Post files state.

Santos filed an appeal after he was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

In 2020, he partially won his appeal in the Supreme Court of Guam. The high court vacated three convictions against Santos to include bribery, one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, finding his rights against double jeopardy had been violated.

Santos still faces up to 15 years in prison for the remainder of the charges.