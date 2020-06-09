The sentencing for a man accused of attempting to bring more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine to Guam for distribution has been pushed back to June 18.

Vincent Raymond Rios faces 20 years to life in prison.

There have been multiple delays in his sentencing as Rios attempted to withdraw his guilty plea and alleged he didn’t understand English well. In a prior hearing, Rios sat next to a CHamoru interpreter, who told the court the defendant understands the English language "fairly well."

The District Court on Monday rescheduled Rios’ sentencing until June 18 to give him more time to speak with his attorney.

Rios pleaded guilty after being charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and attempted possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

The drugs were hidden in three inflatable air mattresses ad three clear plastic heat-sealed food saver bags that were placed in a mail package and sent to Guam from Las Vegas, Nevada and intercepted by federal authorities in late 2016.

Law enforcement found an additional 196 grams of methamphetamine and $14,745 hidden in a blue bag in Rios’ Mercedes Benz vehicle. An additional $1.1 million in cash was seized from Rios’ safety deposit boxes at two local banks.

The court has denied his request to withdraw his guilty plea after he argued that he is not proficient in the English language and didn’t understand the meaning of his actions when he pleaded guilty in November 2018.

His girlfriend, Sue Ann Baker, has since pleaded guilty and is serving a two-year sentence in a prison in the U.S. mainland.

The government has asked the court to impose a sentence of 30 years in prison accusing Rios of devising a “highly lucrative scheme” to mail more than 18 pounds of methamphetamine to sell on Guam. The prosecution's case alleged Rios amassed more than $1 million from the conspiracy that dated back to January 2013.

Rios has objected to the government’s recommendation and denied he is a career criminal.

The defense has requested Rios be sentenced to between 20 to 24 years behind bars.