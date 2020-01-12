Sentencing postponed for brothers involved in machete attack

Brothers convicted in the 2019 Mangilao machete incident have had their sentencing postponed as probation officials correct issues with the case's pre-sentencing investigation report.

A new sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 24.

Attorney Samuel Teker, defending Emanuel Reselap, said probation appeared unaware of a second indictment in August 2019, and that resulted in inaccuracies with the charges. Attorney Gloria Rudolph, representing Jordan Rachulap, also had objections with the report and she had filed a request for postponement of sentencing so probation can file an amended report, as well as allow time for review of the report.

Reselap had initially been charged with attempted murder, family violence, terrorizing and criminal mischief, for reportedly slashing his cousin's midriff with a machete during a confrontation in July 2019, and then striking at cars passing through the area.

Rachulap initially faced seven counts of terrorizing and criminal mischief as well as a felony aggravated assault charge and a charge of assault as a misdemeanor for his role in the incident.

The brothers were tried in August.

During trial, Reselap's victim said he didn't believe his cousin was trying to kill him when he slashed his stomach. The defense argued that Reselap was acting in self defense.

Reselap was acquitted of attempted murder but found guilty of aggravated assault, two counts of terrorizing and criminal mischief, and family violence.

Rachulap was found guilty of two counts each of criminal mischief and terrorizing.

The men later asked for acquittal on certain charges but were denied by the court.

The Office of the Attorney General has also filed restitution summaries from some of the victims in the case. About $2,337 is being claimed against Reselap by two victims for repairs done to their vehicles.

Similarly, more than $5,000 is being claimed against Rachulap for vehicle repair costs.