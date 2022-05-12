Rudy Fegurgur Quinata and Joyner Scott Sked both face the possibility of life in prison for the brutal killing of former Humåtak Mayor Daniel Sanchez.

The couple have been convicted by a Superior Court of Guam jury for the murder.

Quinata and Sked appeared before Judge Vernon Perez late Tuesday afternoon.

The court scheduled sentencing for Aug. 12.

Sanchez was found dead April 3, 2021, inside Quinata’s shack in Humåtak. A hammer and pair of scissors were found at the scene next to Sanchez's body. Investigators said he was bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed at least 23 times.