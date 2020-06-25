Sentencing set for ex-DOC officer in contraband scheme

Fermin Maratita is scheduled to be sentenced in the Superior Court of Guam next month.

The former Department of Corrections officer's case was heard before Superior Court of Guam Judge Anita Sukola on Wednesday.

Sentencing has been scheduled for July 15.

Maratita, who faces up to five years in prison, has since pleaded guilty to receiving bribes and possessing methamphetamine while employed as a guard at the Adult Correctional Facility in Mangilao.

He was among 13 people, including six DOC officers, indicted in September 2017 in a scheme to bring meth, cellphones and other contraband into the Mangilao prison for two maximum-security inmates.

Judge Sukola also said an outstanding warrant remains in place for defendant Liana Cabrera, who has been reported to have left Guam.