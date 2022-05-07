Rebecca Ann San Nicolas will have a separate trial in the Superior Court of Guam in her criminal case in which she is accused of luring a man to play darts for money before her co-defendants allegedly stabbed and robbed the man.

The alleged stabbing occurred in February at a residence in Ordot.

San Nicolas, 42, along with Shaun Christopher Sablan, 32, and Herculese Perez Axcell, 49, appeared Wednesday before Judge Vernon Perez.

San Nicolas’ defense attorney, Douglas Moylan, was granted his request to sever her case after he told the court “it’s impossible" to be prepared for trial so soon.

Sablan and Axcell are set to begin trial May 12.

Axcell and Sablan were charged with attempted murder as a first-degree felony, second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a third-degree felony.

San Nicolas was charged with second-degree robbery as a second-degree felony, aggravated assault as a third-degree felony, and theft of property as a third-degree felony.