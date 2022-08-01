Sept. 10 last day for public comments on water infrastructure for Marine Corps base

The Joint Region Marianas Public Affairs Office announced recently in a news release that “the public is invited to review and submit comments for a programmatic agreement memo in support of the Marine Corps relocation to the island” and the “comment period ends Sept. 10.”

PA memos are a means for members of the community to engage in the consultation process known as Section 106 under the National Historic Preservation Act, Joint Region Marianas said in the release.

The PA memo provided by the government includes “cultural and natural resources information associated with planned construction projects” and is available on the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Pacific Cultural Information webpage:

https://pacific.navfac.navy.mil/AboutUs/Cultural-Resources-Information/Programmatic-Agreement-Memos-for-Public-Review/ (Please note the URL is case sensitive).

The release further stated details of the PA memo, including “Project J-017-V Waterline Interconnect will conduct design studies to support a proposed interconnected waterline and upgrades to an existing pump facility, a potential new pump facility, and potable water mains to connect existing water wells and a water tank for water infrastructure support at Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, Finegayan, Guam.”

The period for public comments in this activity is 45 days, JRM said. Members of the public interested in submitting comments may do so via email to criwebcomment@navy.mil .

For members of the community interested in commenting, but who do not have internet, copies of the PA memo can be obtained at the Guam Historic Resources Division in the Department of Parks and Recreation office at 490 Chalan Palasyo, Agana Heights.