Gold Star mothers and their families came together with military service members and the governor’s office to honor their loved ones who have made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom.

Grace Manalili and her mother were among the Gold Star families in attendance honoring her older brother, U.S. Army Spc. Rolando Manalili, who was on active duty at the time of his death in 2014.

“It’s always kind of nice to meet the rest of the other family members here that are going through the same thing, and it just gives us some comfort knowing that we’re here for each other,” Grace Manalili said.

Each year, notwithstanding the COVID-19 pandemic, Grace Manalili and her family attended the proclamation signings and family day, which brought mixed emotions.

“We’ve been coming every year, and it’s always been a kind of sad moment, but it’s just the comfort of knowing that there’s others here, and we can share in the same sentiment,” she said.

For Grace Manalili, the event not only serves as a day of remembrance but also a day when she can connect with others who understand.

“Meeting other families and sharing stories, it gives each other that comfort and also talking about how they were as a person, how they were as a family, father, mother, uncle (or) aunty. It’s always nice to hear their stories as well,” she said. “We are really appreciative of this being here on Guam, that there’s something here that we can share.”

Gold Star families are spouses, children, parents and siblings of military service members who died in service to the nation. According to militaryonesource.mil, the gold star lets the community know that the service member died or was killed while serving the country.

“If you see one of the Gold Star families, go up to them and not only thank them for their service members' contribution and sacrifice but thank them for getting up every morning and carrying on with a giant hole in their hearts. It’s our job as a community to support them as they carry on,” said Capt. Michael Smith, chief of staff for Joint Region Marianas.

“Gold Star families, your grace is immeasurable. … Your enduring love ensures their stories are forever etched into our nation’s history. While no words can truly capture your pain, the gratitude of the nation stands behind you, forever indebted to your loved ones’ sacrifice,” said Lt. Col. Josh Guerrero, Recruitment and Retention Battalion commander for the Guam National Guard.

In honor of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice and their Gold Star families, acting Gov. Josh Tenorio proclaimed Sept. 24 as Gold Star Mothers and Family Members Day.