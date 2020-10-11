September foster care payments for release this week

The foster care stipend and reimbursement checks for September will be available this week, said Grace Bordallo, Department of Public Health and Social Services spokeswoman. A notice had been issued earlier this month stating the stipend and reimbursements for September might be delayed as moneys were reprogrammed for the foster care account.

Foster care payments and services for the elderly are among the programs on the chopping block come January without additional funding this fiscal year.

Some bills have been introduced to provide additional support to the agency.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has introduced Bill 400-35, which appropriates $11.4 million from the Healthy Futures Fund to Public Health. That's broken down into $2.7 million for the local Medicaid match and $8.7 million for operations.

The measure has support from Bethany Taylor, executive director of Harvest House, a ministry for foster children and families on Guam.

"We are thankful to Sen. Tina Muña Barnes, who has already initiated a measure to provide for continued services at Department of Public Health and Social Services in Bill No. 400-35, in which Harvest House is thrilled to support on behalf of the foster parents and foster children we service," Taylor said.

"We do believe that Guam’s foster children are among the most vulnerable in our community. They need and deserve our support and protection. Without that support, they will be at the mercy of an already overburdened system, with very few safe places of refuge from their abusers," she said.

Sen. Therese Terlaje, who has legislative oversight of health, has also introduced a bill intended to assist Public Health. Bill 398-35 attempts to revive a failed amendment to the current budget law that appropriates quarterly excess revenues to Public Health, not exceeding $5.8 million.