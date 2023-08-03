A man accused in 2020 of molesting three children is scheduled to go to trial at the end of September.

Edward Sicat will stand trial on charges of first-, second-, third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct on Sept. 25, his attorney Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., told The Guam Daily Post on Tuesday.

Sicat first was charged in 2020 after a 6-year-old boy told officers with the Guam Police Department that Sicat had touched his genital area "a hundred times." The boy told police of an incident during which he was trying to sleep when Sicat sexually assaulted him.

Each incident lasted about 10 minutes, documents state. The boy said the incidents occurred when he was between the ages of 4 and 5.

A second boy, 14, alleged Sicat inappropriately touched him in 2018. He told police he awoke to being sexually assaulted before Sicat slowly moved away, court documents filed by the prosecution state.

The third boy, 14, told police he was in the fifth grade when he awoke to being sexually assaulted by the accused, court documents state. It’s alleged Sicat repeatedly tried to put his hands down the child’s shorts after the victim grabbed Sicat's hand and pulled it out of his shorts.

Schedule

Sicat initially was set to go to trial July 10. A series of setbacks resulted in the month-and-a-half delay.

According to Post files, Sicat, on the day trial was set to commence, was temporarily moved after he made it known he was going to retain attorney Michael Phillips to defend him, despite Hattori being prepared to go to trial.

The notice of new counsel resulted in Phillips making a special appearance for Sicat before Judge Dana Gutierrez, where Phillips explained he wouldn't be able to go to trial immediately due to his busy schedule and requested that Sicat's trial be moved.

Gutierrez denied the request and set trial for Aug. 21 until Hattori filed a motion and explained in a hearing Friday he wasn't able to start trial later this month due to travel plans made before the initial delay.

At the hearing, Gutierrez didn't make a decision due to confusion as to who was representing Sicat and held a hearing Monday when she determined the trial would start Sept. 25.