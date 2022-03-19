Two cousins who were accused in the death of Marine Corps veteran Jaron Weilbacher are scheduled to go to trial Sept. 21 in the Superior Court of Guam.

Fiataulaluia Ahkee, 31, and John Mike Muliaga, 22, appeared Friday before Judge Alberto Tolentino.

Defense attorney Jay Arriola, who represents Ahkee, told the court he plans to file a motion to sever his client’s case.

Muliaga’s attorney, Brycen Breazeale, said he filed a motion to dismiss his client’s case, arguing that there was a “plethora of issues” presented to the grand jury.

Ahkee has since pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony.

Muliaga pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated assault as a second-degree felony, and two counts of assault as a misdemeanor.

Ahkee was accused of striking the victim in the head while the victim lay on the ground unconscious, court documents state.

Muliaga is accused of causing the injury that resulted in the victim losing consciousness, documents state.

Muliaga also allegedly attacked two others during a fight Oct. 9, 2021, outside of King’s restaurant in Tamuning.

The pair are under house arrest.