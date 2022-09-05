Serenity Walk commemorates substance abuse recovery

Celebration of new beginnings after recovery from substance abuse was the focus of a Serenity Walk Saturday morning at Matapang Beach in Tumon.

The event was hosted by Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center, in partnership with The Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center, to kick off the celebration of Recovery Month, which has been recognized annually in September since 1989.

The Serenity Walk, first celebrated in 2006, is acknowledged by those in recovery, by walking on the beach and spending quiet time reflecting.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Recovering participants meet at Matapang Beach around 5:30 a.m., with go time at 6 a.m., and walk for about an hour, every year on the first Saturday of September, according to Valerie Reyes, executive director of the local Lighthouse Recovery Center.

This year's walk started with a Serenity Prayer.

Reyes told The Guam Daily Post there were more than 100 participants, with support from University of Guam social work students, families of those in recovery and those recovering.

“It’s such a significant time because it reminds us we have one more year to celebrate our new lives in recovery,” said Reyes. “Amazing to see that those who struggle with substances can and do find recovery. We can live in recovery. It’s like a second chance at a new lifestyle, one where we find freedom from our use. It’s like in active addiction we just exist, but in recovery we begin to live again.”

The Lighthouse Recovery Center on island helps those who are struggling with drug and alcohol abuse.

Upcoming events

Open House event, 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, at New Beginnings branch at Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

Outreach event, Saturday, Sept. 10, at Agana Shopping Center.

Open House event, Thursday, Sept. 15, Lighthouse Recovery Center, to allow family members to see where their loved ones sleep and receive treatment.

Family picnic, 10 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 24, Gov. Joseph Flores Memorial Park, or Ypao Beach, in Tumon (Main pavilion).

“It has always been our goal to not just celebrate those of us in recovery, but also celebrate the loving support we have from our families who we dragged through the mud during our active use,” Reyes said.