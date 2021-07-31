A man convicted of multiple burglaries reported in 2018 and 2019 will spend seven years in the Department of Corrections.

Daisang DeLeon Guerrero was sentenced Thursday in the Superior Court of Guam to 10 years in jail with all but seven years suspended.

In April, DeLeon Guerrero was convicted of two counts of burglary and burglary to a motor vehicle, each as second-degree felonies, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

The prosecution argued that the court sentence DeLeon Guerrero to 10 years because of the emotional trauma experienced by the victims and the defendant’s criminal history.

“Property crimes are a problem on Guam and have been for a long time. A good, strong sentence like this shows it’s being taken seriously and is the right step toward deterring property crimes,” said Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown.

According to Post files, DeLeon Guerrero was arrested in June 2019 for his part in a series of burglaries and other activities, including stealing from a store, breaking into a home, stealing cars, riding in a stolen car, and breaking into cars to look for something to steal.

The burglaries and thefts listed in court documents include:

• On Oct. 14, 2018, a Tamuning resident reported a stolen vehicle. The car was later found near Liguan Park in Dededo, documents state. DeLeon Guerrero allegedly told police he and a friend were walking near Alupang Towers when they saw the car with the keys in it and took it joyriding.

• On Nov. 30, 2018, a Tamuning resident reported that someone had broken into her secure garage and the car that was in it. The interior of the vehicle was left in disarray, and some items that were in the car were on the garage floor, documents state. DeLeon Guerrero allegedly told police he was looking for money and was able to climb into the garage through the window and then broke in to the car. Having found no money, he said, he left and walked back home, documents state.

• On April 13, 2019, a Dededo resident reported that her car had been stolen from outside of her home. The car was later recovered at the parking lot of a shopping center, documents state. DeLeon Guerrero allegedly admitted to riding in the car with a friend “PJ” or “JP” who told him it was stolen.

• On April 22, 2019, police responded to a burglary reported at a Tamuning store, Gangnam Mart. The culprits had gained access to the store through a wall between the store and another room in the building formerly used by another business. About $3,350 in cash, cigarettes and phone cards were stolen, documents state. DeLeon Guerrero allegedly admitted to the burglary.

• On May 13, 2019, police took a report of a home that had been broken into and a stolen vehicle in Tamuning. Someone had broken into the home and stole keys to the house and car. When the homeowner saw that his car was missing, an inspection of the home showed that the lock to one of the doors was damaged and his keys were missing, documents state. DeLeon Guerrero allegedly told police that his friend had taken the car but said, at one point, he had driven it.