A man accused in a nearly a dozen robberies reported throughout the island last month is expected to go before a grand jury in the Superior Court of Guam.

Santino Pius Addy, 21, appeared for a return of warrant hearing in a separate case on Wednesday before Judge Arthur Barcinas. The court set a hearing for March 31 to discuss potentially revoking his probation for the misdemeanor case.

Chief Prosecutor Basil O’Mallan told the court that they will take the new charges filed against Addy in connection with at least 10 burglaries before a grand jury on Thursday for a possible indictment.

Addy remains held in jail after being captured by Guam police officers over the weekend.

Police said he allegedly confessed to his involvement in a slew of robberies, thefts, and burglaries reported between Feb. 12 and Feb. 23 in various villages to include at multiple stores.

In most of the alleged robberies, the suspect was armed with a gun.