‘Serious’ crash on Saturday under investigation

There are no new updates regarding the automobile-motorcycle collision that occurred Saturday evening in Tamuning, according to responding authorities.

Units from the Guam Fire Department and the Guam Police Department responded to an automobile-motorcycle crash incident a little after 10:40 p.m. Saturday along Route 1, or Marine Corps Drive, in front of the ITC building in Tamuning.

“I do not have any new or current updates for the serious traffic crash that the units responded to and investigated on Route 1 by GFD,” said GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Serious injuries were reported, according to GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido.

A helmet was seen more than 6 feet away from a black motorcycle, as police officers were controlling traffic.

The male individual who was the driver of the motorcycle was transported to Guam Memorial Hospital. His condition was not known as of press time.

The case remains open and an investigation is ongoing, Savella said.

“I hope to provide an update by (Monday,)” Savella said.

Neither GPD nor GFD could confirm with The Guam Daily Post on Sunday whether speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the crash.