Service learning waiver not for incoming sophomores, juniors

Incoming public high school sophomores and juniors will have to work a little harder to earn their 75 hours of service learning necessary to graduate - unless another waiver is passed.

GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez told Guam Education Board members that the recently passed waiver, in the form of Bill 287-36, signed by the governor into Public Law 36-96, applies only to students graduating in 2022 and 2023.

“Just so the board’s aware, the service learning law, the bill that we put forward was to exempt all students enrolled currently, which means all freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors. It was subsequently amended by the Legislature to only cover this year’s juniors and seniors,” GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez said.

Guam law requires GDOE high school students to complete 75 hours of service learning over the course of four years. The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted three school years: 2019-2020, 2020-2021, and 2021-2022. And the interruption wasn’t just in the classrooms. GDOE officials, in their request for a waiver, noted that service learning hours are earned by working with local community organizations or government agencies, which were faced with pandemic-related closures or restrictions, reducing the opportunities to earn service learning hours these past three school years.

Fernandez noted that a previous waiver, passed by senators last year, also didn’t cover freshman and sophomores.

“That would have applied to those who were freshmen and older during 2019-2020. Now that we are in 2021-2022, we have two new classes who were not covered by that exemption, yet they have been affected also by the COVID-19 shutdowns. For this reason, they should be covered by a similar exemption or they will be required to double service learning requirements in their final two years,” Fernandez said in April.

There has been some good news since then, however. Guam has been reopening the last few months. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has lifted pandemic restrictions on crowds and most organizations have resumed meetings and activities, allowing for more opportunities for the coming school year's freshmen, sophomores and juniors to volunteer and earn service learning hours.