Service members clean up Inalåhan Pool

CLEANUP: Airmen of the 36th Security Forces Squadron, 36th Contracting Squadron and 554th Red Horse Squadron based at Andersen Air Force Base clean up Inalåhan Pool early Saturday morning. In coordination with the Inalåhan Mayor's Office, the crew volunteered to help beautify one of Guam's southern attractions by picking up waste in and out of the water. Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post

 Haruo Simion/The Guam Daily Post
