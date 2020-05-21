Session called same day as procurement oversight

According to Sen. James Moylan, as of 7:20 p.m. Wednesday night, there had been no cancellation notice on an anticipated oversight hearing for the procurement of hotels that served as quarantine facilities.

The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. today, but Speaker Tina Muña Barnes had called an emergency session for the afternoon – and according to her spokesman, Chirag Bhojwani, session takes precedence per the standing rules. However, as far as Bhojwani knew Wednesday afternoon, the oversight hearing hadn't been moved.

"Maybe postponed," he added.

The procurement had been controversial for the governor's administration. It was led by the governor's legal counsel, which was outside of processes that should have started with the General Services Agency and the Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Moylan had noted it is possible key personnel may not attend the hearing due to its "contentious nature" and requested that Sen. Sabina Perez, chairwoman of the committee on procurement, use her authority to subpoena officials who don't cooperate.

But as of Wednesday night, Moylan said he'd received no response from Perez.