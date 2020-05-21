Session called to address double pay

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes has called an emergency session today to address double pay matters for front-line COVID-19 government workers.

Several bills related to double pay and other compensation issues were introduced just this week. Front-line workers argue they are owed pay at double the rate for responding to the COVID-19 health emergency. And now, even as the Legislature tackles the issue, lawsuits have either been filed or are being prepared to be filed in court.

"Given that the bills regarding compensation of our front-line COVID-19 heroes is the subject of ongoing litigation, and may require for the furlough of GovGuam employees, this emergency session was called to address this matter before the Guam Legislature is scheduled to convene for a regular session next week," the speaker's office stated.

Barnes is a sponsor to one of the measures, Bill 359-35. This bill would grant leave, up to 240 hours, for classified essential workers, who would also have the option to cash out up to 120 of those hours. This bill hasn't been popular with front-line workers, who have been more favorable toward Bill 357-35 from Vice Speaker Telena Nelson. This bill pays double pay to certain essential workers. The vice speaker also introduced Bill 358-35, which codifies the differential pay established by the governor and sets it retroactive to the beginning of the emergency, in March.

On Tuesday, Sens. Joe San Agustin and Kelly Marsh introduced Bill 361-35, which covers classified and unclassified employees working during any emergency. It sets double pay as the maximum compensation an employee can get while working during an emergency.

"I have no particular preference on which bill is entertained," Barnes stated in her release.

"As the (Guam Federation of Teachers) stated in its release, no member of the Legislature wanted to step up. I thank my four colleagues, Sens. (Jose) Terlaje, Clynt Ridgell, Mary Torres and Wil Castro, who co-sponsored my measure for stepping up, as well as Vice Speaker (Telena) Nelson, Senator San Agustin and Marsh for their measures for our front-liners. Hopefully (Thursday), when we have all 15 members at the table, we can come together with an even better bill. To our front-liners: Eight members of this Legislature have heard your concerns, and we need to take action," she added.

Bill 359 would utilize federal relief funding as it falls under hazard pay, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. It's unclear if Guam's allocation from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act can be used to fund double pay, but the governor is adamant that the General Fund, if tapped, would be unable to sustain that responsibility, and furloughs might be needed.

Barnes waived public hearing requirements for all four bills and none have fiscal notes, which should have made comments about the financial impacts of those bills. The full cost of double pay to GovGuam is not known.

Except in certain autonomous agencies, essential government workers were not paid double pay during the initial phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Department of Administration Director Edward Birn argued that facilities in which they worked were not closed and neither were the other employees on excused leave, so the requirements for double pay were not met.

An opinion from the attorney general was requested, which clarified the rule but left the agencies to determine whether eligibility applied. However, a lot has been said about how the double pay rule was not meant for a situation such as a pandemic and that its applicability could lead to inequities among workers. For example, hospital nurses likely won't be eligible because their facility did not close. The double pay rule says emergency workers' offices must have been shut down while they're called to work in an emergency.

"My understanding and my reading of the attorney general's opinion is that double pay is applicable to essential employees who have been asked to come and work during the period that their facility is closed. ... For example, (Department of Revenue and Taxation). DRT was closed but we had employees come in because we needed to work on the employment recovery tax rebate. So if this public law, this double pay law was to be applied, I would have to pay DRT but I cannot pay the nurses, the firemen, the Guam Police Department," the governor said Tuesday.

Even before the AG opinion, the Guam Power Authority, Guam Waterworks Authority and University of Guam determined their employees could get double pay. For the utilities, this amounted to about $1 million each. UOG paid less than $3,500, according to Jonas Macapinlac, the university's director of integrated marketing and communications.

Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez said during a work session Tuesday that his department is monitoring the situation to see if there will be a legislative solution or if there will be a determination for GDOE employees. Schools were closed as a result of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mayors' Council of Guam is hoping the work its employees did in response to COVID-19 is not forgotten due to their unclassified status – an issue brought up when Bill 359 was announced because it specified classified employees.

"The addition of 'UN' in our status doesn't make us UNnecessay, UNneeded, UNworthy, or UNequal employees," MCOG Executive Director Angel Sablan stated in a letter to lawmakers.