Session closes as lawmakers pass a number of measures

Lawmakers concluded their October session Friday having passed a number of bills, including legislation to end forced arbitration of sexual assault and harassment cases, as well as a measure that provides protections for pregnant workers. At the same time, lawmakers have denied another attempt at overriding a veto on legislation aimed at regulating adoption agencies.

Bill 319-36 incorporates into local statute language found in the Ending Forced Arbitration of Sexual Assault and Sexual Harassment Act of 2021, federal legislation enacted in March.

As implied, the bill makes it so that, at the election of a claimant, no pre-dispute arbitration agreement or joint-action waiver shall be valid or enforceable in cases filed under federal or local law and relating to sexual assault or harassment disputes.

Co-sponsor Sen. Telo Taitague thanked Speaker Therese Terlaje for introducing the bill and said she looked forward to reviewing other local laws that mandate arbitration or otherwise make it "difficult for victims to pursue justice."

"Forced arbitration lacks transparency and the processes involved do not guarantee that applicable laws which ensure fairness and equity are followed," Taitague said in a press release issued after Friday's vote. "Arbitrations are secretive in nature and this process is often shielded from public scrutiny, forcing settlement agreements that may favor the interests of companies employing alleged perpetrators over the rights of victims."

Both Terlaje and Taitague have advocated amending Guam's Medical Malpractice Mandatory Arbitration Act, which requires arbitration by law in malpractice disputes.

Taitague, however, was critical of her colleagues for failing to override the governor's veto of Bill 239-36. The measure would require independent adoption agencies to obtain endorsements from the Department of Public Health and Social Services before they are issued business licenses.

The governor vetoed the measure in April, arguing that it does not add any provision that isn't already in law.

“Today, senators failed again to prioritize the safety of Guam’s most vulnerable children," Taitague stated in a press release.

"Sens. Tina Muña Barnes, Clynton Ridgell, Amanda Shelton, (Jose) 'Pedo' Terlaje and Mary Torres failed to look beyond the personalities and the politics that have somehow managed to drive the conversations and the policy decisions on such a critical public safety issue," Taitague added, commenting on lawmakers who voted against the override.

Eight senators voted in favor of the override, including Taitague, who introduced the bill. Ten votes are needed to pass.

Sens. Telena Nelson and Joe San Agustin were absent and excused from voting Friday.

Financial literacy

Lawmakers also adopted a resolution asking the Guam Department of Education to incorporate financial literacy into its high school curriculum, and to require completing the course to be a graduation requirement beginning in school year 2023-2024.

"Too many of our residents lack basic financial management skills," Sen. Tony Ada, who introduced the resolution, stated in a press release. "These people have not been afforded the opportunity to take a structured course on personal finances. Requiring financial literacy at the high school level will go far in ensuring that today’s youth will be better prepared for tomorrow’s financial challenges."

Bills passed

Bill 248-36 - Authorizes the Commission on Post-Mortem Examinations to create a fee schedule for services and establishes a related revolving fund.

Bill 262-36 - Amends requirements for a license to operate schools teaching cosmetology, barbering and related practices, and establishes an interim license for schools seeking accreditation.

Bill 297-36 - The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act.

Bill 319-36 - Ends forced arbitration of sexual assault and harassment cases through pre-dispute agreements or pre-dispute joint action waivers.

Bill 340-36 - Grants the option to allocate about $1.15 million to the University of Guam Capital Improvements Fund.

Bill 311-36 - Establishes a criminal law and procedure review commission for updating statutes.

Bill 335-36 - Updates emergency medical services provisions in law, establishes initial licensure fees and eligibility, training and skill requirements for emergency medical services personnel.