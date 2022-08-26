Lawmakers are expected back in session today and appear poised to discuss a number of amendments lined up for the miscellaneous provisions of the fiscal 2023 budget bill, which include additional funding measures for the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

Sen. Telena Nelson is proposing to appropriate $5 million from the fiscal year 2022 audited surplus for the recruitment of specialty care doctors.

Meanwhile, Sen. Joe San Agustin is proposing to appropriate up to $15 million out of the surplus for the renovation of the hospital's labor and delivery ward, with the funding also to include the cost of relocating the ward to the planned new public hospital.

Another amendment, from Sens. James Moylan, Chris Duenas, Clynton Ridgell, Nelson and San Agustin, would simply appropriate up to $14 million for the renovation using the fiscal 2022 surplus.

The renovation has been a long-standing concern for GMH and its stakeholders.

Nevertheless, some debate on the proposals may be looming as the office of Sen. Telo Taitague has said the senator will register concerns today regarding any amendment proposing to repair GMHA facilities "which are inconsistent with the findings and recommendations of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers."

"According to the USACE, which issued a facilities assessment report on GMHA in April of 2020, $761 million is required to retrofit all infrastructure to meet current building code and hospital accreditation criteria – to include immediate correction of deficiencies in the architectural, electrical, fire protection, mechanical air distribution system and other critical infrastructure. GMHA continues to seek federal support to help pay for some of the projects recommended by the USACE but the hospital’s competitive federal grant application did not go through," Taitague's office stated in a press release.

There have been past attempts to fund the renovation of the labor and delivery ward through a line of credit, a revolving loan fund and/or a direct loan.

But, for this initiative, the U.S. Department of Agriculture required interim financing before it would commit to refinancing $9.2 million for a lower-interest loan. GEDA had been in discussion with the Bank of Guam, but the bank reportedly asked for additional reassurances that did not comply with the law authorizing the financing.

"GMHA qualified for the loan, but could not provide the funding for the hospital’s portion of the funds. Without a qualifying respondent to the (financing procurement), GMHA decided not to proceed any further with the loan in lieu of plans to build the new hospital," GMHA's public information officer told the Guam Daily Post in July.

Taitague's office said the senator is looking forward to any update on the financing laws from colleagues who want to use the fiscal 2022 surplus to fund the labor and delivery ward renovation.

"While I recognize the importance of repairing GMHA’s Labor and Delivery Ward, I’m also aware that repairs to other areas of the hospital are desperately needed as they directly support labor and delivery services and other critical care units at Guam’s only public hospital," Taitague stated in the release, adding that "in the interest of public safety and as a matter of fiscal responsibility," perhaps the fiscal 2022 surplus should be used to address other GMHA facilities identified as urgent based on the USACE assessment.

War claims

GMHA-related amendments are not the only proposals proffered by lawmakers.

Speaker Therese Terlaje has introduced an amendment that would add "survivors of deceased compensable Guam victims" as eligible claimants in the Guam war claims implementation plan. This refers to the local program made to assist claimants who failed to file claims with the U.S. Foreign Claims Settlement Commission by the June 20, 2018, deadline under U.S. Public Law 114-328.

It's unclear at the moment how much this addition would cost, but a prior estimate indicated war claims in total could go up to $150 million if payments were made to claimants regardless of the date of death.