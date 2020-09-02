Lawmakers, fresh from passing the $950 million fiscal year 2021 budget bill Monday night, moved ahead with placing Bills 392-35 and 393-35 onto the session agenda.

Both matters are related to the "Ayuda I Mangafa" Help For Families Program Act, which promises additional financial assistance to families but contains several flaws, according to the agency charged with its implementation, the Department of Revenue and Taxation.

The law currently grants $500 for each individual in a qualified family. It's meant to assist families with young adult dependents and individuals with disabilities not included under the federal stimulus authorized by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Bill 392 changes the law's language, awarding $500 to an eligible individual multiplied by the number of qualified children they have.

Eligibility has also been amended in Bill 392, which now includes those who did not file a Guam income tax return because they did not meet income thresholds for tax years 2019 and 2018 but filed an application with Rev and Tax. Amendments also explicitly exclude those who received rebates for their qualifying children pursuant to the CARES Act.

Bill 393 simply proposes to adopt the rules for the program.

"Families are hurting, and the people of Guam should not have to wait any longer to receive the help they need. Our young people and individuals with disabilities are part of the framework of our community, and these families must not be left behind," Sen. Amanda Shelton, the original law's author, stated in a release.

There was some pushback to placing the amendments and rules adoption bill onto the session agenda.

Sen. Therese Terlaje on Monday said she didn't object to the bill but made note of the legislative process.

"The first time we rushed and we didn't have a public hearing, and if we could just have a public hearing at an expedited fashion," Terlaje said.

Speaker Tina Muña Barnes registered her comments as an objection to placing Bill 392 on the agenda but the motion still passed.

Sen. James Moylan objected to placing Bill 393 on the agenda but the bill was successfully placed onto the agenda.