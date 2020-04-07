Session taking place Thursday

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes has called for emergency session on Thursday as several COVID-19 related bills wait on legislative action.

While legislation introduced cover a variety of topics - from financial aid to the expedited procurement of medical supplies - perhaps most relevant to the governor are a pair of bills that grant additional authority limiting movement and set penalties for anyone caught violating the governor's orders.

Bill 335-35 provides additional emergency powers to the governor, granting the ability to set a curfew for all residents through an executive order. It would also allow her to limit all movement among residents, except for essential business, movement to maintain life sustenance and for emergent medical needs.

Bill 334-35 would make it a misdemeanor to violate the governor's executive orders during a public health emergency. The measure imposes a $5,000 fine, or one year imprisonment, or both for anyone guilty of violating orders.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has shared proposed initiatives to further restrict movement, including road checkpoints and a curfew, but she needs authority from the Legislature to implement the proposals.