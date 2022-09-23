Session to address legislation on senior housing, GBME complaints

Lawmakers will meet for session today to discuss bills designed to address communication between complainants and the Guam Board of Medical Examiners, and housing opportunities for adults 55 and older.

The Guam Legislature intended to discuss the passing of several acts proposed earlier this year.

One of the measures is Bill 259-36, also called the Åkton GUMA Incentive Act, which was introduced by Sen. Telo Taitague to offer more housing opportunities for older adults.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“Currently, Guam has no assisted-care housing opportunities that fill the void between elderly independent living facilities and nursing home facilities,” the bill states. “There is a recognition for developing privately owned and operated elderly residential living communities both locally and nationally.”

If enacted, companies previously deterred from high costs of projects will be able to qualify for tax rebates, exemptions or abatements through the Guam Economic Development Authority in exchange for building the developments.

Bill 309-36, which was introduced by Speaker Therese Terlaje, would, if enacted, address the need to keep those who made complaints to the GBME informed of the status of their complaints.

It would ensure the complainants are informed through phone call, letter or email, not just about the final disposition of cases, but the board's actions and decisions as well.

Terlaje said earlier this year her office received complaints from people who submitted complaints to the GBME and hadn't received any feedback on their cases.

"The impact on them was so severe in some cases that it really affected their lives," Terlaje said.

Other bills that may potentially be discussed relate to the Guam Heartbeat Act, cannabis-infused products and the operation of child placement agencies.