Seven beaches on GEPA pollution list

The Guam Environmental Protection Agency released the results of 43 samples taken on island beaches the week of March 11. The following recreational waters were deemed polluted above the accepted bacteriological standards:

• Agat: Bangi Beach; Nimitz Beach;

• Asan: Adelup Point Beach (West);

• Dededo: Tanguisson Beach;

• Hagåtña: West Hagåtña Bay - West Storm Drain;

• Talofofo: Talofofo Bay; and

• Tamuning: Gognga Beach - Okura Beach.

The public is reminded that swimming, fishing or playing in unsafe waters may result in minor illnesses such as sore throats or diarrhea. It may also result in more serious illnesses such as meningitis, encephalitis, or severe gastroenteritis. Children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems have a greater chance of getting sick when they come in contact with contaminated water.