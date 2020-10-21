Seven families approved for COVID-19 bereavement aid

Seven families who lost loved ones recently to COVID-19 have been approved for $10,000 each from the Bereavement Assistance Fund, according to the governor’s office.

A total of 28 people submitted requests for the assistance since the government announced the funding just last week.

Twenty-one applications are under review, said governor’s press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The Department of Administration expects to disburse funds within five days of a fully completed claim, according to a previous governor's office statement.

As of Tuesday, Guam recorded 67 deaths linked to the COVID-19 virus. If all 67 families qualify, that's $670,000 out of the funds the federal government provided to Guam for pandemic relief under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

According to the governor’s executive order, the financial aid will help families provide dignified end-of-life arrangements for their loved ones.

To be eligible for the bereavement grant, the following requirements must be met:

• The deceased was a Guam resident who died due to COVID-19 or COVID-19-related complications, as determined by Guam Memorial Hospital.

• Program officials must ensure the proper recipient of the grant is identified, pursuant to program guidelines.

• A system of reporting, including auditable certification to ensure accountability, must be followed.

Here's how to file a claim:

• Claim affidavits and instructions may be downloaded from the Department of Administration website HERE or obtained from the Benefits Section at the ITC Building.

• Completed claims should be filed with the Benefits Section of DOA.

• For questions, call 475-1103.