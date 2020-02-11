Seven people have picked up candidate packets for the special election to fill the remaining term of former Yona Mayor Jesse Blas. The vote has been scheduled for March 28.

The mayoral hopefuls are:

• Bill Quenga, Democrat

• Roque Eustaquio, Democrat

• Ethan Camacho, Democrat

• John Borja, unspecified

• Ed Terlaje, Democrat

• Franklin Hiton, Republican

• Christina Perez, Republican

Potential candidates have until Feb. 27 to file their packets. More information on the special election can be found on the Guam Election Commission website.

Blas resigned on Jan. 30, the same day a plea agreement at the District Court of Guam in which he admitted to committing to extortion became public. Blas entered the guilty plea before a judge in early February.

The former Yona mayor was arrested and jailed in September 2019 on bribery and extortion charges. While in jail, he stayed in office, because, under Guam law, Blas’ imprisonment didn’t leave the Yona mayor’s seat vacant.

This led to various legal opinions, town hall meetings and legislation. One bill, 259-35, initially promised a recall election for Blas and subsequent special election. It was then fundamentally altered during debate to address mayoral succession in general. It was passed unanimously, but vetoed by the governor. Most senators then voted not to override the veto, so the bill never became law.

Blas stepped down a few days after exhausting his paid administrative and annual leave, creating a legal vacancy and setting the stage for the special election.

But while prospective candidates are lining up for the job, GEC still needs to get money to hold the special election.

The agency on Feb. 10 submitted a request for $27,850 to pay for it. Among other things, the money would cover precinct officials’ pay and the cost of legal services. In the same letter, GEC also requested an additional $538,000 to support the upcoming primary elections.

Excess fiscal 2019 revenues are to pay for the special election, according to the newly introduced Bill 286-35. Bill 259 identified the same funding source, which was criticized by the Bureau of Budget and Management Research.

The governor maintains that these funds should be part of deficit reduction. But that hasn't stopped lawmakers from identifying that source in various bills.