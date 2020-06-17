Seven service members who deployed to Andersen Andersen Air Force Base on May 25 were confirmed positive with COVID-19, the base has confirmed.

Upon arrival, members of the deployed unit were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel in Tumon and received medical checks, the base's public affairs office stated.

"All service members assigned to the unit were rapidly placed in isolation and have since been relocated to Andersen AFB where they are under medical observation in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention protocols," according to Andersen.

On June 11, a service member began to show symptoms of COVID-19 and was immediately tested by U.S. Naval Hospital Guam staff, which later produced a positive result on June 12. Six additional service members that had close contact with the first individual have also been confirmed positive.

“Andersen AFB is continually monitoring the situation and working closely with Joint Region Marianas and the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services to coordinate prevention and response efforts,” said Brig. Gen. Gentry Boswell, 36th Wing commander. “Team Andersen remains committed to the health of our service members, their families, and the local community.”