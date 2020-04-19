Seven tests, zero new cases; government increasing testing capacity

Seven.

That's how many COVID-19 tests the Department of Public Health and Social Services performed on Saturday. All were negative, which means Guam remains at 136 confirmed cases.

Out of more than 155 tests performed from Monday through Saturday, there have been two new positive cases confirmed for Guam.

Since April 7, the number of new COVID-19 cases has been relatively low, while the number of people who have recovered has increased, the governor noted on Saturday morning.

There were no tests performed on Easter Sunday. From Monday through Saturday, at least 155 tests were run between DPHSS, Guam Memorial Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratory Services.

"Again our numbers look good, we are at 136 positive confirmed cases," Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in her Saturday morning briefing.

With 110 people who have recovered from COVID-19 to date, Guam's recovery rate is about 80%.

During her briefing, the governor also clarified a statement previously made and encouraged local employers who have been affected by COVID-19 to register online with the Guam Department of Labor's website. GDOL officials have said information will be used to verify information for unemployment benefits, among other things.

Meanwhile, people who have lost their jobs or are forced to work fewer hours will be able to apply in a few weeks, the governor said.

More tests

She said they're moving to test more people using FDA-approved test kits, which they're expecting.

She said the expanded testing will provide "a better understanding of the community spread."

On Friday, Public Health officials also noted fewer people are going to clinics to be tested. This is probably due to stringent rules for testing, which was limited to those whose symptoms require hospitalization, those with symptoms and underlying heath conditions, health care and first responders with symptoms, and elderly with symptoms.

Those restrictions will be relaxed, however, as the government has added DLS to test asymptomatic patients. GMH is now also testing patients. And Guam Regional Medical City has received equipment that will allow it to run tests as well.

Recovery program

The new numbers have also triggered plans to direct recovery programs, the governor said.

To that end, she's empaneled an advisory group that includes doctors and other medical personnel, representatives from the business community including the tourism industry, and government agencies.

The group will create the plan and strategy that drives the recovery.

“The recovery, I have to tell you, is going to be gradual, and going to be controlled and ... monitored very closely,” she said. “Restrictions are going to be lifted, but they’re going to be lifted gradually."

The governor expressed concern that lifting restrictions too quickly could result in the new coronavirus spreading again, as seen in other countries that reopened borders and lifted restrictions only to see an upswing in positive cases that were traced back to local contact as well as people traveling from other countries.

"We want to protect against that," she said. "The best way to do it is to have a panel of advisers, have a plan that’s approved, look at the plan, make sure it's gradual, slow and being monitored all along the way to make sure that if ... there are early, early surges or early, early infections that are increasing, we can address that rapidly so that we don’t have again massive infections in our community."

Military, CDC to investigate Roosevelt contagion

Guam's numbers do not include the cases from the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

The Navy and Marine Corps Public Health Center and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are planning to conduct a COVID-19 public health outbreak investigation to "fully understand the outbreak on board the USS Theodore Roosevelt," according to a press release from Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Public Affairs.

As of Friday, more than 660 sailors have tested positive for the coronavirus, though the Navy has said a majority of those who tested positive, about 60%, are asymptomatic.