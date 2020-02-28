Seven to run for Yona mayor

Seven candidates for the Yona mayoral special election have filed their packets in time for Thursday's deadline.

The candidates are:

Ethan Camacho, Democrat

Cedric Diaz, Democrat

Roque Eustaquio, Democrat

Franklin Hiton, Republican

Christina Perez, Democrat

Bill Quenga, Democrat

Edward Terlaje, Democrat.

The Guam Election Commission has tentatively scheduled a board meeting today to ratify candidates, as well as a ballot placement drawing.

The election will take place on March 28. It will fill the vacancy that resulted from the recent resignation of former Mayor Jesse Blas, who pleaded guilty to extortion under color of official right. He has entered a plea deal in a federal bribery case.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero transferred $28,000 from the Support of Child in Custody Fund to the Guam Election Commission to hold the special election.

That fund is separate from the Child Support Fund, which is a special fund under the purview of the Office of the Attorney General.

The Support of Child in Custody Fund is part of the General Fund and managed by the Department of Administration. It's used to pay for the treatment or custody of children committed by the court. Moneys from this fund were previously transferred to help close off fiscal 2019 obligations.

The commission held a candidate seminar last week. Not all of the eight candidates at the time attended, according to GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan.

Former mayor

Blas was arrested in September 2019 on charges of extortion and bribery in connection to a drug scheme involving the cluster mailboxes under control of the Yona Mayor’s Office.

FBI and U.S. Postal Service investigators conducted an undercover drug operation using a cooperating defendant involved in a separate federal case.

Blas resigned in January but only after appointing members to Yona's municipal planning council. The lack of a council created a leadership void when he was arrested.

A bill was created to address the kind of leadership void that resulted. The governor vetoed the bill.

With Blas' resignation, a special election can now be held to fill the leadership position for the village.