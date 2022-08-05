Several GRTA employees to be paid after delay

Five employees at the Guam Regional Transit Authority will be receiving their pay Friday after having gone a few weeks without pay, according to GRTA interim Executive Manager Richard Ybanez.

"The delay, I'd like to say one pay period, including this (period), so make it a couple. But they're going to get paid Friday," Ybanez said.

The delay was due to ensuring GG1, or Notification of Personnel Action, documents were in order, he stated.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"We had to ensure that all documents were properly submitted and after the documents were submitted, we turned it in to the proper agency and they will get paid," Ybanez said.

"My staff, they work really hard and I want to ensure they get paid. I just spoke with all the staff and I made it clear that this will not happen again."