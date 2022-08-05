Several GRTA employees to be paid after delay

PARKED AND READY: Several Guam Regional Transit Authority buses get ready to depart the Hagåtña pool transfer station Jan. 18. Five GRTA employees are expected to be paid Friday, after weeks of delays. David Castro/The Guam Daily Post

Five employees at the Guam Regional Transit Authority will be receiving their pay Friday after having gone a few weeks without pay, according to GRTA interim Executive Manager Richard Ybanez. 

"The delay, I'd like to say one pay period, including this (period), so make it a couple. But they're going to get paid Friday," Ybanez said.

The delay was due to ensuring GG1, or Notification of Personnel Action, documents were in order, he stated.

"We had to ensure that all documents were properly submitted and after the documents were submitted, we turned it in to the proper agency and they will get paid," Ybanez said. 

"My staff, they work really hard and I want to ensure they get paid. I just spoke with all the staff and I made it clear that this will not happen again."

