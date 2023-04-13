Severed pay raise law spurs debate on executive powers

Lawmakers are sharing their concerns and objections to the selective implementation of a recently enacted pay raise statute.

On Wednesday, Sen. Frank Blas Jr. sent a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Public Law 37-3, which funded 22% raises for government employees on the general pay plan, and salary hikes for comparable workers of the Judiciary of Guam, Public Defender Service Corp., Guam Memorial Hospital, University of Guam, Guam Community College and the Mayors' Council of Guam.

Blas' concern stems from the raises being paid as of the beginning of the month, despite a provision in the law that states it shall be implemented only after Leon Guerrero submits plans to address unpaid employee bonuses and increments, and promised assistance to local businesses.

“Your belief that the implementation of the pay raise on April 1, 2023, is not affected by the termed 'restrictions' in the bill is totally against the mandate of the law,” Blas wrote. “The 'restrictions' were simply plans that could have been prepared and submitted well within the time that the bill was transmitted to you and when it was signed into law.”

In her March 31 signing letter for the measure, the governor told lawmakers she was pressing forward with her timeline to pay the raises despite several restricting provisions contained in the bill, which she has deemed to be “severable” from other portions of the law, specifically the appropriation of funds to pay the raises out.

“I believe the (raises) may be implemented and approved notwithstanding the attempted restrictions in this bill,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

Unilaterally striking or ignoring portions of the pay raise law passed by senators is eliciting pushback from several officials, including Blas.

“It is concerning that your administration has taken to violating or ignoring statutory requirements or authorities granted to the Legislature by Guam law and the Organic Act. It is further unsettling that despite the requirement or need to work with other entities outside your sphere of control, you have obviously opted to assume that all involved will just go along with your desired course of action,” he wrote.

According to Blas, “ignoring or trying to circumvent what is law for political expediency is truly wrong.”

Who severs laws?

Attorney General Douglas Moylan, when reached by The Guam Daily Post, said he was willing to comment generally on the governor's powers to implement local laws, but clarified that he was not commenting specifically about the enacted pay raise statute, as he has yet to formally receive a request for a legal opinion on that law.

“The governor, or any government official for that matter, is not supposed to be cherry-picking what they agree with and what they don't agree with,” he said in a phone interview.

The severability clause, which concludes the pay raise law, is also found elsewhere in Guam law, according to Moylan. Generally, it provides that a provision of local statute found to be invalid or inorganic may be severed without affecting the remaining lawful portions.

Typically, according to Moylan, provisions of law are determined to be severed by a judge or justice of the Judiciary of Guam, or can be the result of legal advice from the AG. But even if he personally believes the severability clause has been triggered through a legal opinion, Moylan said he would seek the formal concurrence of the Judiciary on the matter.

“The attorney general has an obligation to take that to the court. The statute allows the attorney general to make that determination, and allows the attorney general to apply to the courts for a ruling on it,” he said. “If we're saying that this is unenforceable and is in violation of the Constitution, then normally the attorney general … (has) the Judiciary rule upon the arguments of whether it's constitutional or unconstitutional.”

The governor, for her part, argued that “by operation of existing law, the pay adjustment accrued” will not be affected by the restrictions, which she contended have yet to go into effect.

The pay raise law, however, does not delay its enactment, but rather its “implementation,” until the written plans are submitted to the Guam Legislature.

“I intend to perfect the conditions to effectuate the funding provisions of this bill as soon as practicable, but the restrictions, which as described, are unconstitutional and inorganic, cannot be applied to restrict adjustments that will already be in effect pursuant to Guam law,” Leon Guerrero wrote.

While the allegations that part of the law is illegal were not directed at the reporting requirement, but rather a restriction on giving raises to unclassified employees under the general pay plan, Leon Guerrero said the funding sections of the law are “severable” from other parts of the bill, and “may” be implemented.

'A better option'

That amendment was added to the measure by Sen. Chris Barnett, who confirmed to the Post that he has spoken to Moylan “briefly” on the matter.

“Before the governor picks and chooses what parts of law she wants to follow, she needs either concurrence from the Legislature or a court opinion,” he said Wednesday.

According to Barnett, instead of utilizing local dollars to fund pay raises not permitted by the Legislature, Leon Guerrero should tap into remaining federal pandemic aid rather than ignoring the law as passed by senators.

“The governor could use federal moneys to pay raises to whoever she wants to – that would be between the federal government and her. That's a better option than using local funds to increase pay for certain employees and breaking the law,” he told the Post.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, did not disclose what legal advice Leon Guerrero received to inform her unilateral severing of the pay raise law, nor did she immediately respond to a question about whether Adelup would seek an AG's opinion or judicial ruling on the dispute.

She referred the Post to the governor's signing letter for additional information on the decision and legal positions, and clarified that the raises have not been paid through an alternate funding source, but the “general fund appropriations already made.”