Each colorful patterned cloth mask neatly lined up in the box in front of Ginny Caceres, a former Guam teacher, is a labor of love.

The 70-year-old quilter came to Guam 50 years ago and is using her talent to help the community stay safe, one stitch at a time.

"I've been sewing since I was a kid," she said. "My mom taught me how to sew."

In March, when cases of the coronavirus were first identified on the island, Caceres turned to her ample collection of fabric.

"I have tons of fabric. Quilters say the one who dies with the most fabric wins – and I'm pretty sure I would be close to winning," she said jokingly.

After tweaking a mask pattern found online, she set to work.

Three broken sewing machines and couple of sliced fingers later, Caceres has made 1,020 masks and donated most of them to those who would put them to good use.

In May, on Giving Tuesday, she donated masks to St. Dominic's Senior Care Center, Guam Memorial Hospital, Guam Regional Medical City and Island Girl Power, a nonprofit focused on reducing teen pregnancy, suicide and drug abuse.

Caceres, who was a tester for the Guam Department of Education Gifted and Talented Education program after retiring from the classroom, holds youth especially close to her heart.

"I said to myself I would like to find someone that really needs them," she said. "I called the Department of Youth Affairs and they said, 'Yes, we need masks – we are in desperate need.'"

Caceres adapted the pattern she found online in order to make a good fit for the younger kids at DYA and has twice donated batches of smaller and regular-sized masks for the youth and staff.

"I tried to make them with kids' designs," she said, shifting through kids' masks adorned with "Star Wars" and "Looney Toons" characters.

'Keeping the virus from spreading'

Making and donating the masks has brought Caceres a "warm and fuzzy" feeling, she said, and she'll continue crafting the face coverings, since an end to the pandemic seems distant and the number of confirmed cases on Guam has been rising in recent weeks.

"I thought we were through it two weeks ago, ... and then the last two weeks have been pretty disheartening," she said.

And as Caceres is doing her part at the sewing machine, she hopes others will do their part by wearing masks as recommended by health officials.

"It's such a minor thing to do, with the payoff maybe being big: keeping the virus from spreading. So I can't see why anybody would not want to do that," she said.