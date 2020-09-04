Guam sex abuse survivors will file claims in the ongoing Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy case by the Nov. 16 deadline, according to two Guam-based law firms.

A judge in the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case in Delaware approved the November bar date to claims files for those seeking compensation.

But a recent motion from the Boy Scouts, if approved by a Delaware court, could limit the number, as well as control the content, of law firms' advertisements for clients to file claims in the next two months.

On Guam, the law firms of Lujan & Wolff and Berman O'Connor & Mann separately said they will file claims against the Boy Scouts in its bankruptcy case.

They have not placed, and do not anticipate placing, advertisements related to the Boy Scouts bankruptcy claims.

Attorney Delia Lujan Wolff's firm, Lujan & Wolff, represents more than 70 survivors of Boy Scouts abuse on Guam.

These abuse claims were related mostly to complaints against Louis Brouillard, a former scout master who was also a priest on Guam.

"While my firm has not published any ads specifically seeking to represent survivors of Boy Scouts abuse in the bankruptcy case, we believe that the public only benefits from receiving more information about the Boy Scouts bankruptcy case and the fast-approaching deadline to file a claim," Wolff said.

Instead of trying to control and limit attorney ads, the Boy Scouts should focus on cleaning its own house and providing healing and meaningful compensation to the numerous brave survivors of child sexual abuse, she said.

Lujan & Wolff, she said, continues to be contacted by more people who have claims for clergy and Boy Scouts child sexual abuse.

Frankie Perez, of Berman O'Connor & Mann, on Thursday said their law firm has and always will advocate for justice for victims of sexual abuse.

"With that being said, the law firm does have a certain amount of claims against the Boy Scouts of America, which we intend to file at the Federal Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware in the near future," Perez said.

In regards to advertising, the firm does not anticipate making its services known through advertisements relating to any federal bankruptcy proceedings involving the Boy Scouts of America, Perez said.

Disputes over advertising

The Boy Scouts of America, based in Irving, Texas, sought bankruptcy protection in February, seeking to halt hundreds of individual lawsuits and create a compensation fund for men who were molested as youngsters decades ago by scout masters or other leaders.

The Boy Scouts asked a Delaware judge to limit certain lawyers from putting out what they believe are misleading and confusing advertising for clients to file claims in the bankruptcy case.

That judge heard arguments relating to the Boy Scouts' motion on Aug. 31, and additional arguments will be heard on Sept. 9.

Wolff said although the Boy Scouts claim that certain attorney ads contain false and misleading statements, the Boy Scouts are asking the court to make an order that goes far beyond correcting specific false or misleading statements.

By asking the court to require that no attorney advertisement be published without first being approved by the Boy Scouts or the court, Wolff said, "the Boy Scouts are trying to control the content of attorney ads and they are trying to limit the number of ads that get published or aired in the next two months leading up to the Nov. 16 deadline to file claims."

"This is a disgraceful attempt by the Boy Scouts to severely limit attorney speech, thereby furthering an unspoken goal of getting as few abuse survivors to file claims against the Boy Scouts as possible," Wolff said.

The committee representing abuse survivors in the Boy Scouts' bankruptcy case includes a former Guam resident who was abused by a scout master and priest on Guam. That survivor is represented by Wolff's law firm.