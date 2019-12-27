A man who was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl has been cleared of the criminal charges filed against him in the Superior Court of Guam.

The charges against Sherwin Ramos Cruz of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct as first- and second-degree felonies, with special allegations of vulnerable victim were dismissed without prejudice.

The case has been expunged from Cruz's record, according to the dismissal order signed by Judge Maria Cenzon on Dec. 20.

She granted the Attorney General's request to dismiss the case after the victim had difficulty recalling specifics about the alleged incident.

In May 2018, the victim complained of pain when she urinated. The child alleged that Cruz sexually assaulted her when he told her to go to his bedroom "during breakfast time," and that he had laid down on the bed next to her while she was watching television.

Cruz allegedly told authorities that he assaulted the minor and then gave her ice cream in return for a promise to keep the assault secret, court documents state.