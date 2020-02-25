The second count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct along with the special allegation of vulnerable victim has again been included in a Superior Court of Guam indictment handed down on Feb. 21 against defendant Natasha Renee Quitugua Peters, 46.

She is charged with two counts each of first- and second-degree criminal sexual conduct via complicity as first-degree felonies in connection to allegations that a woman known to her was sexually assaulted by Peters and her husband, Duayne Richard Peters, 46, multiple times when she was a child.

During her initial court appearance on Feb. 17, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan had dismissed the second count and special allegation in the second charge against Natasha Peters without prejudice after the court did not find sufficient probable cause to include those charges in the complaint.

Defense then had asked the court to dismiss all charges against Natasha, but that request was not granted.

Duayne Peters, who was initially released from prison after he was held for more than 48 hours following his arrest, is indicted on five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct, both as first-degree felonies and includes a special allegation of vulnerable victim.

Guam law provides that a criminal case may be dismissed unless a person who has been arrested goes before a judge within 48 hours of arrest, according to the Office of the Attorney General.

He was taken back into custody Friday night after the court issued a warrant for his arrest.

The pair are scheduled to answer to the charges in court on Feb. 26.

According to court documents, the 18-year-old victim told police she had been sexually assaulted by a man known to her. The alleged incidents started when the victim was about 11 or 12 years old and continued through January 2019.